Schaefer -- Siebert

Donald and Angela Schaefer of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Sadie Ann Schaefer, to Ryan Mark Siebert. He is the son of Robert and Lori Siebert of Cape Girardeau.
Sadie is a 2012 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She graduated with a degree in nursing in 2016 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a nurse at Southeast Hospital.
Ryan is a 2012 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He graduated with a degree in business administration in 2016 from Southeast Missouri State University. He works at Academy Sports + Outdoors.
A June 3 wedding is planned at Guardian Angel Church in Oran, Missouri.
