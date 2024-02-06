Schaefer -- Lutes

Ronald E. and Patricia S. Schaefer of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Lauren Rose Schaefer, to Eric Michael Lutes, both of Little Rock, Arkansas. He is the son of Charles D. Lutes of Jackson and Donna K. Campbell of Scott City.
Lauren received a Bachelor of Science degree in mass communication with an emphasis in public relations in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is the treatment coordinator at Dental Solutions of Little Rock.
Eric received a certification in audio engineering from The Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences in 2009 and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Southeast Missouri State University in 2015. He is the ISP engineering manager at TriTechne, Inc. in Conway, Arkansas.
An Oct. 14 wedding is planned at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, Missouri.
