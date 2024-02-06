All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsFebruary 13, 2021

Sawyer-Mills

Shelby Nicole Sawyer and Landon Todd Mills announce their engagement. Shelby is the daughter of Kim Sawyer of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Tom Sawyer. Landon is the son of Todd and Lisa Mills of Patton, Missouri. Shelby is a 2016 graduate of Woodland High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2020 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a dietetic intern at the unversity...

Shelby Sawyer and Landon Mills
Shelby Sawyer and Landon Mills

Shelby Nicole Sawyer and Landon Todd Mills announce their engagement. Shelby is the daughter of Kim Sawyer of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Tom Sawyer. Landon is the son of Todd and Lisa Mills of Patton, Missouri.

Shelby is a 2016 graduate of Woodland High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2020 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a dietetic intern at the unversity.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Landon is a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School. He is an operator at Biokyowa.

A June wedding is planned at The Rusted Route in Jackson.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy