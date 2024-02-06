Sawyer-Mills

Shelby Nicole Sawyer and Landon Todd Mills announce their engagement. Shelby is the daughter of Kim Sawyer of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Tom Sawyer. Landon is the son of Todd and Lisa Mills of Patton, Missouri.

Shelby is a 2016 graduate of Woodland High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2020 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a dietetic intern at the unversity.