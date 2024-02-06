Sanders -- Linneman

David and Donna Sanders of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristyn Sanders, to Dylan Linneman. He is the son of Dean and Crystal Linneman of Columbia, Missouri.

Kristyn is a 2012 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a bachelor's degree in health science from the University of Missouri - Columbia in December 2015. She is currently attending the Doctor of Physical Therapy graduate program at the university.