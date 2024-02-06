Ruch -- Unterreiner

Matthew Ruch of Daisy announces the engagement of his daughter, Emily Ann Ruch to Dylan Joseph Unterreiner, both of Perryville, Missouri. He is the son of Thomas and Theresa Unterreiner of Perryville. Emily is also the daughter of the late Kateri Ruch.
Emily is a 2010 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2014. She works in the emergency room at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Dylan is a 2011 graduate of St. Vincent High School in Perryville. He is a farmer and also works for G&C Contracting.
A July 29 wedding is planned at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.