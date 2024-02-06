Ruch -- Unterreiner

Matthew Ruch of Daisy announces the engagement of his daughter, Emily Ann Ruch to Dylan Joseph Unterreiner, both of Perryville, Missouri. He is the son of Thomas and Theresa Unterreiner of Perryville. Emily is also the daughter of the late Kateri Ruch.

Emily is a 2010 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2014. She works in the emergency room at Perry County Memorial Hospital.