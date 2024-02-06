Roggow -- Prost

Rodney and Karen Roggow of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Anne Roggow, to Jefferey James Prost, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Rick and Becky Prost of Cape Girardeau.

Rachel is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and a 2010 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She is an event manager for Barrel Maker Printing in Chicago.