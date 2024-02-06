All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsJune 25, 2017

Roggow -- Prost

Rodney and Karen Roggow of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Anne Roggow, to Jefferey James Prost, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Rick and Becky Prost of Cape Girardeau. Rachel is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and a 2010 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She is an event manager for Barrel Maker Printing in Chicago...

Jefferey Prost and Rachel Roggow
Jefferey Prost and Rachel Roggow

Rodney and Karen Roggow of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachel Anne Roggow, to Jefferey James Prost, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Rick and Becky Prost of Cape Girardeau.

Rachel is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and a 2010 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She is an event manager for Barrel Maker Printing in Chicago.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jefferey is a 2001 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and a 2007 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in business management/marketing. He is a registered representative for Voya Financial and an agent with Marathon Benefits Group.

A Nov. 4 wedding in St. Louis is planned.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy