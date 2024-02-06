All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsMay 14, 2017

Robinson -- Harrington

Kevin and Sue Robinson of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsea, to Richard Harrington, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Rick and Tracy Harrington of Ellis Grove, Illinois, and Rick and Sally Palen of Cape Girardeau...

Richard Harrington and Chelsea Robinson
Richard Harrington and Chelsea Robinson

Kevin and Sue Robinson of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsea, to Richard Harrington, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Rick and Tracy Harrington of Ellis Grove, Illinois, and Rick and Sally Palen of Cape Girardeau.

Chelsea is a 2007 graduate of St. Vincent High School and a 2011 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. She is a third-grade teacher for the Cape Girardeau Public School District.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Richard is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He works for Jansco Outdoors.

A July 15 wedding is planned at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy