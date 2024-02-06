Robinson -- Harrington

Kevin and Sue Robinson of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsea, to Richard Harrington, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Rick and Tracy Harrington of Ellis Grove, Illinois, and Rick and Sally Palen of Cape Girardeau.
Chelsea is a 2007 graduate of St. Vincent High School and a 2011 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. She is a third-grade teacher for the Cape Girardeau Public School District.
Richard is a 2008 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He works for Jansco Outdoors.
A July 15 wedding is planned at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville.
