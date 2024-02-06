Robert-Bradshaw

Doug and Lorie Robert of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Lyndsie Noelle of Scott City to Austin Levi Bradshaw of Kelso, Missouri. He is the son of Patty Bradshaw of Kelso and the late Ron Bradshaw.

Lyndsie received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.