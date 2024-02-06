All sections
engagementsJuly 17, 2021
Robert-Bradshaw
Austin Bradshaw and Lyndsie Robert
Austin Bradshaw and Lyndsie Robert

Doug and Lorie Robert of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Lyndsie Noelle of Scott City to Austin Levi Bradshaw of Kelso, Missouri. He is the son of Patty Bradshaw of Kelso and the late Ron Bradshaw.

Lyndsie received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

Austin received an associate in 2015 from State Technical College of Missouri. He works at KT Power Systems, an electrical contractor in Cape Girardeau.

A Sept. 18 wedding is planned at St. Augustine Catholic Chuch in Kelso.

