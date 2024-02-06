All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsOctober 8, 2017

Ritter -- Toups

Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter of Cape Girardeau announces the engagement of her daughter, Jessie Lynn Ritter of Cape Girardeau, to Brian Joseph Toups of Gulf Breeze, Florida. He is the son of Vincent and Diana Toups of Gulf Breeze. Jessie is also the daughter of the late Dr. John Lynn Ritter...

Brian Toups and Jessie Ritter
Brian Toups and Jessie Ritter

Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter of Cape Girardeau announces the engagement of her daughter, Jessie Lynn Ritter of Cape Girardeau, to Brian Joseph Toups of Gulf Breeze, Florida. He is the son of Vincent and Diana Toups of Gulf Breeze. Jessie is also the daughter of the late Dr. John Lynn Ritter.

Jessie graduated with honors from Belmont University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in music emphisizing vocal performance and music business. She is an international professional vocalist, songwriter and recording artist.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brian received a double Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and creative writing from Florida State University in 2015. He is a world traveler, fantasy author, ultimate frisbee champion and small business owner in Florida.

An April 14, 2018, wedding and Mass will be held at Old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy