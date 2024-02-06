Ritter -- Toups

Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter of Cape Girardeau announces the engagement of her daughter, Jessie Lynn Ritter of Cape Girardeau, to Brian Joseph Toups of Gulf Breeze, Florida. He is the son of Vincent and Diana Toups of Gulf Breeze. Jessie is also the daughter of the late Dr. John Lynn Ritter.
Jessie graduated with honors from Belmont University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in music emphisizing vocal performance and music business. She is an international professional vocalist, songwriter and recording artist.
Brian received a double Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and creative writing from Florida State University in 2015. He is a world traveler, fantasy author, ultimate frisbee champion and small business owner in Florida.
An April 14, 2018, wedding and Mass will be held at Old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau.
