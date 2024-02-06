Ritter -- Toups

Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter of Cape Girardeau announces the engagement of her daughter, Jessie Lynn Ritter of Cape Girardeau, to Brian Joseph Toups of Gulf Breeze, Florida. He is the son of Vincent and Diana Toups of Gulf Breeze. Jessie is also the daughter of the late Dr. John Lynn Ritter.

Jessie graduated with honors from Belmont University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in music emphisizing vocal performance and music business. She is an international professional vocalist, songwriter and recording artist.