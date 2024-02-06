All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsJuly 23, 2017

Revelle -- Suhre

Darin and Shannon Revelle of Jackson and Sherri and Tony Brethold of House Springs, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Faith Lynsey Revelle, to Dakota Wayne Suhre, both of Jackson. He is the son of Gary and Cindy Suhre of Jackson. Faith is a graduate of Jackson High School. She works at A Child's Journey Learning Academy LLC in Cape Girardeau...

Dakota Suhre and Faith Revelle
Dakota Suhre and Faith Revelle

Darin and Shannon Revelle of Jackson and Sherri and Tony Brethold of House Springs, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Faith Lynsey Revelle, to Dakota Wayne Suhre, both of Jackson. He is the son of Gary and Cindy Suhre of Jackson.

Faith is a graduate of Jackson High School. She works at A Child's Journey Learning Academy LLC in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dakota is a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School. He is manager at Wings Etc. in Jackson.

A Sept. 8 wedding is planned at Chaumette Winery in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy