Revelle -- Suhre

Darin and Shannon Revelle of Jackson and Sherri and Tony Brethold of House Springs, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Faith Lynsey Revelle, to Dakota Wayne Suhre, both of Jackson. He is the son of Gary and Cindy Suhre of Jackson.
Faith is a graduate of Jackson High School. She works at A Child's Journey Learning Academy LLC in Cape Girardeau.
Dakota is a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School. He is manager at Wings Etc. in Jackson.
A Sept. 8 wedding is planned at Chaumette Winery in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.