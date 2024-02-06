All sections
EngagementsJanuary 6, 2018

Reddick -- Phillips

Rob and Deb Reddick of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Denae Jeanelle Reddick, to Brandon Lee Phillips, both of Oran, Missouri. He is the son of Rod Phillips and Jennifer Vogel, both of Oran. Denae is a 2009 graduate of Scott City High School. She works for the United States Postal Service...

Denae Reddick and Brandon Phillips
Denae Reddick and Brandon Phillips

Rob and Deb Reddick of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Denae Jeanelle Reddick, to Brandon Lee Phillips, both of Oran, Missouri. He is the son of Rod Phillips and Jennifer Vogel, both of Oran.

Denae is a 2009 graduate of Scott City High School. She works for the United States Postal Service.

Brandon is a 2009 graduate of Oran High School. He also works for the United States Postal Service.

A June 30 wedding is planned at Deerfield Lodge.

Engagements

