EngagementsAugust 17, 2019

Ralls - Davenport

Harry and Candace Ralls of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexis Michelle Ralls, to Robert "Bobby" Joseph Davenport of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Robert Austin Davenport of Carbondale, Illinois, and Beatrice Irene Davenport of Murphysboro, Illinois...

Alexis Ralls Bobby Davenport
Alexis Ralls Bobby Davenport

Harry and Candace Ralls of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexis Michelle Ralls, to Robert "Bobby" Joseph Davenport of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Robert Austin Davenport of Carbondale, Illinois, and Beatrice Irene Davenport of Murphysboro, Illinois.

Alexis is a 2009 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a bachelor's degree in human environmental studies: dietetics in 2013. She is a fresh cap 1 associate in produce at Walmart.

Bobby is a 2003 graduate of Murphysboro High School. He is manager at Walmart Neighborhood Market.

An Oct. 5 wedding is planned at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Cape Girardeau.

Engagements
