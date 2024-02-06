All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsJanuary 22, 2017

Rains -- Mirly

Danny and Tammy Rains of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Bridget Rains to Geoff Mirly, both of Chaffee. He is the son of Mike and Debbie Mirly of Chaffee. Bridget is a 2000 graduate of Chaffee High School. She received her cosmetology license from Stage One Hair School in 2001. She is a licensed cosmetologist at First Impression/Techniques in Cape Girardeau...

Geoff Mirly and Bridget Rains
Geoff Mirly and Bridget Rains

Danny and Tammy Rains of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Bridget Rains to Geoff Mirly, both of Chaffee. He is the son of Mike and Debbie Mirly of Chaffee.

Bridget is a 2000 graduate of Chaffee High School. She received her cosmetology license from Stage One Hair School in 2001. She is a licensed cosmetologist at First Impression/Techniques in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Geoff is a 2006 graduate of Chaffee High School. He is a union cement mason for Fronabarger Concrete.

An April 2017 wedding is planned in Chaffee.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy