Rains -- Mirly

Danny and Tammy Rains of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Bridget Rains to Geoff Mirly, both of Chaffee. He is the son of Mike and Debbie Mirly of Chaffee.
Bridget is a 2000 graduate of Chaffee High School. She received her cosmetology license from Stage One Hair School in 2001. She is a licensed cosmetologist at First Impression/Techniques in Cape Girardeau.
Geoff is a 2006 graduate of Chaffee High School. He is a union cement mason for Fronabarger Concrete.
An April 2017 wedding is planned in Chaffee.
