EngagementsSeptember 24, 2017

Purcell -- Schwab

Jay and Kelly Purcell of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Miranda Shane Purcell to Braydon Garett Schwab, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Kevin and Gina Schwab in Jackson. The couple will be married Saturday at Schwab Pine Farms and then will take a cruise to Mexico...

Braydon Schwab and Miranda Purcell
Braydon Schwab and Miranda Purcell

Jay and Kelly Purcell of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Miranda Shane Purcell to Braydon Garett Schwab, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Kevin and Gina Schwab in Jackson.

The couple will be married Saturday at Schwab Pine Farms and then will take a cruise to Mexico.

