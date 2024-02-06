Purcell -- Schwab

Jay and Kelly Purcell of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Miranda Shane Purcell to Braydon Garett Schwab, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Kevin and Gina Schwab in Jackson.
The couple will be married Saturday at Schwab Pine Farms and then will take a cruise to Mexico.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.