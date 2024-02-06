All sections
July 16, 2017

Proffer -- Beckett

Keith Proffer of Dexter, Missouri, and Brenda Proffer of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Heather Lois Proffer, to Tyler Austin Beckett, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of John Beckett and Nancy Sides, both of Cape Girardeau.

and Heather Proffer
and Heather ProfferTyler Beckett

Keith Proffer of Dexter, Missouri, and Brenda Proffer of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Heather Lois Proffer, to Tyler Austin Beckett, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of John Beckett and Nancy Sides, both of Cape Girardeau.

Heather is a 2008 graduate of Jackson High School. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Tyler is a 2005 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He works for Zoellner Construction.

An Oct. 28 wedding is planned.

Engagements

