Ponder -- Williams

Michael and Connie Ponder of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter Emily Elizabeth Ponder to John Stephen Williams, both of Brooklyn, New York. He is the son of Stephen and Nancy Williams of Dalton, Georgia.

Emily is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri and her Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law. She is a civil-defense attorney with Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem.