All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsJuly 30, 2017

Petzoldt -- Schlegel

Roger Petzoldt and Dena Stoelb, both of Jackson, announce the engagement of their daughter, Adelyn Renee Petzoldt, to Seth Michael Schlegel. He is the son of Matt and Kristen Schlegel of Jackson. Adelyn is a 2013 graduate of Jackson High School and a 2015 graduate of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center as a licensed practical nurse. She is an LPN in the obstetrics department at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri...

Adelyn Petzoldt and Seth Schlegel
Adelyn Petzoldt and Seth Schlegel

Roger Petzoldt and Dena Stoelb, both of Jackson, announce the engagement of their daughter, Adelyn Renee Petzoldt, to Seth Michael Schlegel. He is the son of Matt and Kristen Schlegel of Jackson.

Adelyn is a 2013 graduate of Jackson High School and a 2015 graduate of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center as a licensed practical nurse. She is an LPN in the obstetrics department at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Seth is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School and is a plant technician at Procter & Gamble.

A wedding and reception will be held Sept. 16 at Deerfield Lodge in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy