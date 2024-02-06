Petzoldt -- Schlegel

Roger Petzoldt and Dena Stoelb, both of Jackson, announce the engagement of their daughter, Adelyn Renee Petzoldt, to Seth Michael Schlegel. He is the son of Matt and Kristen Schlegel of Jackson.

Adelyn is a 2013 graduate of Jackson High School and a 2015 graduate of the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center as a licensed practical nurse. She is an LPN in the obstetrics department at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri.