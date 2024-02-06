All sections
February 5, 2022
Peters-Stauss
Wade Stauss and Lindsay Peters
Wade Stauss and Lindsay Peters

Tony and Renee Peters of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay Rae Peters of Cape Girardeau to Wade Garrett Stauss of Wildwood, Missouri. He is the son Dave and Tonia Stauss of Wildwood.

Lindsay is an academic advising graduate assistant at Southeast Missouri State University and is pursuing her master's degree in higher education administration at Southeast.

Wade received a business administration degree from Southeast Missouri State University and is a professional baseball player with the St. Louis Cardinals.

A Nov. 19 wedding is planned at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.

