Peters-Stauss

Tony and Renee Peters of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay Rae Peters of Cape Girardeau to Wade Garrett Stauss of Wildwood, Missouri. He is the son Dave and Tonia Stauss of Wildwood.
Lindsay is an academic advising graduate assistant at Southeast Missouri State University and is pursuing her master's degree in higher education administration at Southeast.
Wade received a business administration degree from Southeast Missouri State University and is a professional baseball player with the St. Louis Cardinals.
A Nov. 19 wedding is planned at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.