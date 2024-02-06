All sections
EngagementsJanuary 30, 2021

Perez-Dobbs

Zachary Dobbs and Salena Perez
Zachary Dobbs and Salena Perez

Joseph and Carinsa Perez of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Salena Elyce Perez to Zachary Franklin Dobbs. He is the son of Gene Dobbs of Jackson and Marsha Dobbs of Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Salena is a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School. She expects to graduate in May from Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology.

Zachary is a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School. He graduated in 2020 from Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Chemistry. He is an environmental specialist at the Department of Natural Resources in Jefferson City, Missouri.

A June 26 wedding is planned.

