Perez-Dobbs

Joseph and Carinsa Perez of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Salena Elyce Perez to Zachary Franklin Dobbs. He is the son of Gene Dobbs of Jackson and Marsha Dobbs of Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Salena is a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School. She expects to graduate in May from Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Speech Pathology.
Zachary is a 2017 graduate of Jackson High School. He graduated in 2020 from Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Chemistry. He is an environmental specialist at the Department of Natural Resources in Jefferson City, Missouri.
A June 26 wedding is planned.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.