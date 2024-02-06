Pensel-Griffin

Dr. Rodney and Pamela Pensel of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Katelynn Pensel of Jackson, to Aaron Griffin of Bertrand, Missouri. He is the son of Scott and Laura Griffin of New Madrid, Missouri.

Katelynn is a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School and received a bachelor's degree in biology in 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is working on a second bachelor's degree in agribusiness.