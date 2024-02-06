All sections
EngagementsJanuary 29, 2017

Pardue -- August

Don and Debbie Pardue of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter Aleshia K. Pardue to Mitchell R. August, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Trent and Patti August of Cape Girardeau. Aleshia is a 2013 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and expects to graduate in May from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She works at Southeast Hospital...

Mitchell August and Aleshia Pardue
Mitchell August and Aleshia Pardue

Don and Debbie Pardue of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter Aleshia K. Pardue to Mitchell R. August, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Trent and Patti August of Cape Girardeau.

Aleshia is a 2013 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and expects to graduate in May from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She works at Southeast Hospital.

Mitchell is a 2012 graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School.

A May 27 wedding is planned.

