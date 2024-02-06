Pannier-Davis

Darryl and Ellen Pannier of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsea Pannier, to Phillip Davis, both of Lee's Summit, Missouri. Phillip is the son of Perry and Kimberly Davis of Joplin, Missouri.
Chelsea is a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Central Methodist University and master and specialist degrees from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. She is a school psychologist for Lee's Summit School District.
Phillip is a graduate of Joplin High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in business administration and management of information systems from William Woods University. He is account manager for Leggett and Platt Inc.
A Jan. 18 wedding is planned at Knollcrest Event Barn and Chapel in Burfordville.
