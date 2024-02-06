All sections
EngagementsDecember 9, 2017

Oberndorfer -- Leimer

Bo and Angel Oberndorfer of Altenburg, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Caitlyn, to Austin Leimer, both of Altenburg. He is the son of Fred and Anne Leimer of Pocahontas and Audrey and David Lorch of Advance, Missouri. Caitlyn is a 2011 graduate of Perryville High School. She received an associate degree in nursing in 2013 from Mineral Area College...

Austin Leimer and Caitlyn Oberndorfer
Austin Leimer and Caitlyn Oberndorfer

Bo and Angel Oberndorfer of Altenburg, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Caitlyn, to Austin Leimer, both of Altenburg. He is the son of Fred and Anne Leimer of Pocahontas and Audrey and David Lorch of Advance, Missouri.

Caitlyn is a 2011 graduate of Perryville High School. She received an associate degree in nursing in 2013 from Mineral Area College.

Austin is a 2007 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a degree in accounting in 2012 from Southeast Missouri State University.

A May 19, 2018, wedding is planned at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna, Missouri.

