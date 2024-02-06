All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsJune 16, 2018

Oberlohr - Gardner

Ken and Carol Oberlohr of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen, to Lucas Gardner of St. Louis. He is the son of Doug and Cindy Gardner of Kansas City, Missouri. Kristen is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Art degree in elementary education in 2015 from University of Missouri - Columbia and a Master of Elementary Administration in 2017 from Southeast Missouri State University...

Lucas Gardner and Kristen Oberlohr
Lucas Gardner and Kristen Oberlohr

Ken and Carol Oberlohr of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen, to Lucas Gardner of St. Louis. He is the son of Doug and Cindy Gardner of Kansas City, Missouri.

Kristen is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Art degree in elementary education in 2015 from University of Missouri - Columbia and a Master of Elementary Administration in 2017 from Southeast Missouri State University.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lucas received a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering in 2015 from the University of Missouri - Columbia.

A June 29, 2019, wedding is planned.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
EngagementsMar. 5, 2022
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy