Oberlohr - Gardner

Ken and Carol Oberlohr of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Kristen, to Lucas Gardner of St. Louis. He is the son of Doug and Cindy Gardner of Kansas City, Missouri.

Kristen is a 2011 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Art degree in elementary education in 2015 from University of Missouri - Columbia and a Master of Elementary Administration in 2017 from Southeast Missouri State University.