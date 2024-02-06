Nickelson - Cuthill

Barry and Janet Nickelson of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Nickelson, to Ian Cuthill, both of Aurora, Colorado. Ian is the son of Charlie and Sally Cuthill of Monument, Colorado.

Hannah is a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a bachelor degree in health science with a minor in psychology from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. She is a registered behavior technician at Behavior Frontiers.