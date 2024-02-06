All sections
engagementsMay 26, 2018
Nickelson - Cuthill
Barry and Janet Nickelson of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Nickelson, to Ian Cuthill, both of Aurora, Colorado. Ian is the son of Charlie and Sally Cuthill of Monument, Colorado. Hannah is a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a bachelor degree in health science with a minor in psychology from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. She is a registered behavior technician at Behavior Frontiers...
Hannah Nickelson and Ian Cuthill
Hannah Nickelson and Ian Cuthill

Barry and Janet Nickelson of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Nickelson, to Ian Cuthill, both of Aurora, Colorado. Ian is the son of Charlie and Sally Cuthill of Monument, Colorado.

Hannah is a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a bachelor degree in health science with a minor in psychology from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. She is a registered behavior technician at Behavior Frontiers.

Ian is a 2012 graduate of Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He received a bachelor degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace from the University of Missouri. He is an airport systems engineer for Swanson Rink.

A June 24 wedding is planned at Cherokee Ranch and Castle in Sedalia, Colorado.

