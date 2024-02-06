All sections
January 22, 2017

Newcomb -- Wessel

Todd Wessel and Amber Newcomb
Todd Wessel and Amber Newcomb

Gary and Debbie Newcomb of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter Amber Newcomb to Todd Wessel. He is the son of Jack and Sue Wessel of Gordonville.

Amber is a graduate of the University of Missouri -- Kansas City Dental School and is pursuing her master's degree. She is the office manager at Fox Family Dental.

Todd is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University. He works at Bluff City Beer Co.

A wedding date has not been set.

Engagements

