January 27, 2018

Nenninger -- Randolph

David and Tami Nenninger of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Nenninger, to Travis Randolph, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Richard and Janet Randolph of Oran, Missouri. Hannah is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a bachelor degree in finance in 2014 from the University of Alabama. She is a financial analyst...

Hannah Nenninger and Travis Randolph
Hannah Nenninger and Travis Randolph

David and Tami Nenninger of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Nenninger, to Travis Randolph, both of St. Louis. He is the son of Richard and Janet Randolph of Oran, Missouri.

Hannah is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a bachelor degree in finance in 2014 from the University of Alabama. She is a financial analyst.

Travis is a graduate of Oran High School. He received a bachelor degree in English in 2009 from Missouri State University. He is a copywriter.

An April 21 wedding is planned at Missouri Botanical Gardens in St. Louis.

