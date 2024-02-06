Moses - Long

Billy and Janet Moses of Mounds, Illinois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay S. Moses, to Vince Long of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Mike and Valorie Long of McClure, Illinois.
Lindsay is a 2016 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She expects to receive a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education from Southeast Missouri State University in December.
Vince is a 2016 graduate Cape Girardeau Central High School. He expects to receive a Bachelor of Science in mechanical and manufacturing systems with a minor in outdoor adventure leadership from Southeast in May 2020. He is a mechanical designer with Power and Control Associates.
A June 1 wedding is planned at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cairo, Illinois.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.