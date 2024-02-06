All sections
EngagementsApril 6, 2019

Moses - Long

Billy and Janet Moses of Mounds, Illinois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay S. Moses, to Vince Long of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Mike and Valorie Long of McClure, Illinois. Lindsay is a 2016 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She expects to receive a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education from Southeast Missouri State University in December...

Vince Long and Lindsay Moses
Vince Long and Lindsay Moses

Billy and Janet Moses of Mounds, Illinois, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay S. Moses, to Vince Long of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Mike and Valorie Long of McClure, Illinois.

Lindsay is a 2016 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She expects to receive a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education from Southeast Missouri State University in December.

Vince is a 2016 graduate Cape Girardeau Central High School. He expects to receive a Bachelor of Science in mechanical and manufacturing systems with a minor in outdoor adventure leadership from Southeast in May 2020. He is a mechanical designer with Power and Control Associates.

A June 1 wedding is planned at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cairo, Illinois.

