Morton-Bollinger

Jeff and Mary Morton of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Paige Morton to Kyle Landon Bollinger, both of Scott City. He is the son of Kevin and Carol Bollinger of Benton, Missouri.
Shelby has a master's degree in nursing and works as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Bootheel Counseling Services in Sikeston, Missouri.
Kyle is a graduate of Kelly High School and works for the family business, Bollinger Farms Trucking LLC.
A March 25 wedding is planned at Knollcrest in Burfordville.
