July 16, 2017

Moore -- Steffens

Tim and Tammy Moore of Barnhart, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Sara Lynn Moore, to John Christian Steffens, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Vaughn and Colleen Steffens of Frohna, Missouri. Sara is a graduate of Windsor High School and Missouri State University. She is director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri...

John Steffens and Sara Moore
John Steffens and Sara Moore

Tim and Tammy Moore of Barnhart, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Sara Lynn Moore, to John Christian Steffens, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Vaughn and Colleen Steffens of Frohna, Missouri.

Sara is a graduate of Windsor High School and Missouri State University. She is director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

John is a graduate of Perryville High School, the University of Missouri and the University of Missouri School of Law. He is an attorney with The Limbaugh Firm in Cape Girardeau.

An Aug. 19 wedding is planned at The Water's Edge in Cape Girardeau.

