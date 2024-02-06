All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
engagementsFebruary 24, 2018
Mittrucker - Tessmer
James Mittrucker announces the engagement of his daughter, Sarah Pauline Mittrucker, to John Bernard Tessmer IV, both of St. Peters, Missouri. He is the son of John Tessmer III and Theresa (Wiesehan) Tessmer. Sarah is also the daughter of the late Linda (Kraft) Mittrucker. Sarah is originally from Cape Girardeau...
John Tessmer IV and Sarah Mittrucker
John Tessmer IV and Sarah Mittrucker

James Mittrucker announces the engagement of his daughter, Sarah Pauline Mittrucker, to John Bernard Tessmer IV, both of St. Peters, Missouri. He is the son of John Tessmer III and Theresa (Wiesehan) Tessmer. Sarah is also the daughter of the late Linda (Kraft) Mittrucker. Sarah is originally from Cape Girardeau.

Sarah received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and not-for-profit administration in 2016 from Lindenwood University. She is a property administrator for Cushman & Wakefield in St. Louis.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

John received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting in 2016 from Lindenwood University. He is a senior portfolio lease analyst for Cushman & Wakefield in St. Louis.

An April 28 wedding is planned at All Saints Catholic Church in St. Peters.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
engagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
engagementsJune 10
Glastetter - Nall
engagementsApr. 22
Compass-Ryan
engagementsFeb. 25
Lynn - Kebel
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Morton-Bollinger
engagementsDec. 3
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
engagementsSep. 3
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
engagementsAug. 6
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
engagementsMay 28
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
engagementsApr. 30
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
engagementsMar. 19
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
engagementsMar. 12
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
engagementsMar. 5
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy