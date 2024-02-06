Mittrucker - Tessmer

James Mittrucker announces the engagement of his daughter, Sarah Pauline Mittrucker, to John Bernard Tessmer IV, both of St. Peters, Missouri. He is the son of John Tessmer III and Theresa (Wiesehan) Tessmer. Sarah is also the daughter of the late Linda (Kraft) Mittrucker. Sarah is originally from Cape Girardeau.

Sarah received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and not-for-profit administration in 2016 from Lindenwood University. She is a property administrator for Cushman & Wakefield in St. Louis.