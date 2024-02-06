Miller -- Glastetter

Brad Miller of Kelso, Missouri, and Dana Held of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Sierra Michele Miller of Chaffee to Dillon Wayne Glastetter of Oran, Missouri. He is the son of Darren and Carol Glastetter of Oran.
Sierra is a 2012 graduate of Chaffee High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in elementary education in December 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Chaffee Elementary School.
Dillon is a 2010 graduate of Oran High School. He graduated from Southeast Lineman Training School in 2010. He is a journeyman lineman with SEMO Electric Cooperative in Sikeston, Missouri.
A May 20 wedding is planned at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.