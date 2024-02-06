Miller -- Glastetter

Brad Miller of Kelso, Missouri, and Dana Held of Chaffee, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter Sierra Michele Miller of Chaffee to Dillon Wayne Glastetter of Oran, Missouri. He is the son of Darren and Carol Glastetter of Oran.

Sierra is a 2012 graduate of Chaffee High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in elementary education in December 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Chaffee Elementary School.