EngagementsJuly 21, 2018

Medlin - Pratt

Michael Medlin of Paducah, Kentucky, and Karen Medlin of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Erika Medlin, to Cody Pratt, both of Scott City. He is the son of Mark Pratt of Sikeston, Missouri, and Lisa Head of Sikeston. Erika is a 2012 graduate of Scott City High School. ...

Erika Medlin and Cody Pratt
Erika Medlin and Cody Pratt

Michael Medlin of Paducah, Kentucky, and Karen Medlin of Scott City announce the engagement of their daughter, Erika Medlin, to Cody Pratt, both of Scott City. He is the son of Mark Pratt of Sikeston, Missouri, and Lisa Head of Sikeston.

Erika is a 2012 graduate of Scott City High School. She received an Occupational Therapy Assistant degree in 2017 from Three Rivers College and is pursuing a Health Management: Exercise Science degree at Southeast Missouri State University. She works at Innovate Rehab and Wellness in Greenville, Missouri.

Cody is a 2012 graduate of Sikeston High School. He works for Prairie Farms Dairy in Scott City.

An Oct. 6 wedding is planned in Scott City.

