EngagementsMarch 5, 2022

McLeod-Moore

Christy McLeod of Jackson announces the engagement of her daughter, Caylee Morgan McLeod, to Landry James Moore, both of Jackson. He is the son of Jay and Lynette Moore of Jackson. Caylee is a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 2018 and a master's degree in 2020 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Orchard Drive Elementary School in Jackson...

Landry Moore and Caylee McLeod
Landry Moore and Caylee McLeod

Christy McLeod of Jackson announces the engagement of her daughter, Caylee Morgan McLeod, to Landry James Moore, both of Jackson. He is the son of Jay and Lynette Moore of Jackson.

Caylee is a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 2018 and a master's degree in 2020 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Orchard Drive Elementary School in Jackson.

Landry is a 2016 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a bachelor's degree in ag business from Southeast Missouri State University in 2020. He is in parts and trailer sales for MO Great Dane in Benton, Missouri.

An April 2 wedding is planned at Rusted Route Farms in Jackson.

