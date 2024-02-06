McLeod-Moore

Christy McLeod of Jackson announces the engagement of her daughter, Caylee Morgan McLeod, to Landry James Moore, both of Jackson. He is the son of Jay and Lynette Moore of Jackson.

Caylee is a 2015 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a bachelor's degree in elementary education in 2018 and a master's degree in 2020 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a fourth-grade teacher at Orchard Drive Elementary School in Jackson.