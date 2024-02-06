Mayberry -- Friedrich

Rick and Shelbey Mayberry of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Tylyn Rhea Mayberry, to Logan Scott Friedrich. He is the son of Eric and Annie Friedrich of Jackson.
Tylyn is a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in human environmental studies, interior design option in 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is an interior designer for Drury Southwest in Cape Girardeau.
Logan is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is finance manager at Bening Motor Company in Jackson.
An Oct. 21 wedding is planned at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
