Mayberry -- Friedrich

Rick and Shelbey Mayberry of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Tylyn Rhea Mayberry, to Logan Scott Friedrich. He is the son of Eric and Annie Friedrich of Jackson.

Tylyn is a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in human environmental studies, interior design option in 2015 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is an interior designer for Drury Southwest in Cape Girardeau.