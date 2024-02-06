Mayabb-Rodgers

Philip Mayabb of Cape Girardeau and Trudy Finch of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Paige Mayabb, to Jon Samuel Rodgers. Jon is the son of Jay and Tiska Rodgers of Dexter, Missouri. Kaitlyn is the granddaughter of the late Willard and Mary Ethel Finch Adams of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Marshal and Lena Mayabb of Arnold, Missouri. Jon is the grandson of Eva Buskey and Cliff Cook, J. Rodgers, David Newell and the late Linda Newell, all of Dexter.

Kaitlyn is a 2018 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and attends Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in middle school English. She is employed at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau.