All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsAugust 8, 2020

Mayabb-Rodgers

Philip Mayabb of Cape Girardeau and Trudy Finch of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Paige Mayabb, to Jon Samuel Rodgers. Jon is the son of Jay and Tiska Rodgers of Dexter, Missouri. Kaitlyn is the granddaughter of the late Willard and Mary Ethel Finch Adams of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Marshal and Lena Mayabb of Arnold, Missouri. Jon is the grandson of Eva Buskey and Cliff Cook, J. Rodgers, David Newell and the late Linda Newell, all of Dexter...

Jon Rodgers and Kaitlyn Mayabb
Jon Rodgers and Kaitlyn Mayabb

Philip Mayabb of Cape Girardeau and Trudy Finch of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaitlyn Paige Mayabb, to Jon Samuel Rodgers. Jon is the son of Jay and Tiska Rodgers of Dexter, Missouri. Kaitlyn is the granddaughter of the late Willard and Mary Ethel Finch Adams of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Marshal and Lena Mayabb of Arnold, Missouri. Jon is the grandson of Eva Buskey and Cliff Cook, J. Rodgers, David Newell and the late Linda Newell, all of Dexter.

Kaitlyn is a 2018 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and attends Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in middle school English. She is employed at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jon is a 2016 graduate of Dexter High School and attends Southeast Missouri State University, majoring in middle school science. He is employed at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau.

An April 24, 2021, wedding in Patterson, Missouri, is planned.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy