All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsNovember 5, 2017

Matthews -- Ballard

David and Eildeana Matthews of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Abigale Matthews, to Kodi Ballard of Chaffee, Missouri. He is the son of Mark Ballard and Micki and Allan Horrell, all of Chaffee. Abigale is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received an associate's degree in business administration from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri. She is a legal assistant at Layton and Southard LLC in Cape Girardeau...

Abigale Matthews and Kodi Ballard
Abigale Matthews and Kodi Ballard

David and Eildeana Matthews of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Abigale Matthews, to Kodi Ballard of Chaffee, Missouri. He is the son of Mark Ballard and Micki and Allan Horrell, all of Chaffee.

Abigale is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received an associate's degree in business administration from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri. She is a legal assistant at Layton and Southard LLC in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kodi is a graduate of Chaffee High School. He received an associate's degree in secondary education from Mineral Area College. He is a building materials assistant manager at Menards and a specialist in the Missouri Army National Guard.

A May 26, 2018, wedding is planned at Ladders and Lace in Perryville.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy