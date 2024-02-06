Matthews -- Ballard

David and Eildeana Matthews of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Abigale Matthews, to Kodi Ballard of Chaffee, Missouri. He is the son of Mark Ballard and Micki and Allan Horrell, all of Chaffee.
Abigale is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received an associate's degree in business administration from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri. She is a legal assistant at Layton and Southard LLC in Cape Girardeau.
Kodi is a graduate of Chaffee High School. He received an associate's degree in secondary education from Mineral Area College. He is a building materials assistant manager at Menards and a specialist in the Missouri Army National Guard.
A May 26, 2018, wedding is planned at Ladders and Lace in Perryville.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.