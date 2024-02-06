Matthews -- Ballard

David and Eildeana Matthews of Perryville, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Abigale Matthews, to Kodi Ballard of Chaffee, Missouri. He is the son of Mark Ballard and Micki and Allan Horrell, all of Chaffee.

Abigale is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received an associate's degree in business administration from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri. She is a legal assistant at Layton and Southard LLC in Cape Girardeau.