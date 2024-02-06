All sections
EngagementsNovember 9, 2019

Martin-VanGennip

Angela Marie Martin and Matthew John-Michael VanGennip of Perryville, Missouri, announce their engagement. Angela is the daughter of the late Michael K. Martin of Perryville and the late Noriko I. Martin of Hikari, Japan. Matthew is the son of Norbert and Marethe VanGennip of Marble Hill, Missouri...

Matthew VanGennip and Angela Martin
Matthew VanGennip and Angela Martin

Angela Marie Martin and Matthew John-Michael VanGennip of Perryville, Missouri, announce their engagement. Angela is the daughter of the late Michael K. Martin of Perryville and the late Noriko I. Martin of Hikari, Japan. Matthew is the son of Norbert and Marethe VanGennip of Marble Hill, Missouri.

Angela is a 2003 graduate of Perryville High School. She is a mortgage loan processor at NexSpring Financial in Perryville.

Matthew is a 2003 graduate of Leopold (Missouri) High School and a 2009 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He is a TPS engineer at Toyota Gosei-Missouri in Perryville.

A May 16 wedding is planned at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold with the reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson.

