Martin -- Ferrell

Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter Alison Lynn Martin to Matthew Bryan Ferrell, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Larry Ferrell and Patricia Holley, both of Jackson.
Alison is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in communication disorders in 2009 and a Master of Arts degree in communication disorders in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a speech pathologist at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Matthew is a 2001 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 2005 from Southeast Missouri State University. He received a Juris Doctor degree in 2009 from the University of Missouri School of Law. He is a partner with the law firm Johnson, Schneider and Ferrell LLC.
A May 2017 wedding is planned at Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.
