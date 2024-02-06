Martin -- Ferrell

Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter Alison Lynn Martin to Matthew Bryan Ferrell, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Larry Ferrell and Patricia Holley, both of Jackson.

Alison is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in communication disorders in 2009 and a Master of Arts degree in communication disorders in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a speech pathologist at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.