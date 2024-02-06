All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsJanuary 15, 2017

Martin -- Ferrell

Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter Alison Lynn Martin to Matthew Bryan Ferrell, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Larry Ferrell and Patricia Holley, both of Jackson. Alison is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. ...

Alison Martin and Matthew Ferrell
Alison Martin and Matthew Ferrell

Kris and Emilie Martin of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter Alison Lynn Martin to Matthew Bryan Ferrell, both of Cape Girardeau. He is the son of Larry Ferrell and Patricia Holley, both of Jackson.

Alison is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in communication disorders in 2009 and a Master of Arts degree in communication disorders in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a speech pathologist at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Matthew is a 2001 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration in 2005 from Southeast Missouri State University. He received a Juris Doctor degree in 2009 from the University of Missouri School of Law. He is a partner with the law firm Johnson, Schneider and Ferrell LLC.

A May 2017 wedding is planned at Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy