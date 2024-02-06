Mangels-Jannin

Kent and Teal Mangels of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kirstie Lynn of Oran, to Marc Phillip Jannin of Perryville, Missouri. He is the son of Darrell and Norma Jannin of Perryville.
Kirstie is a 2009 graduate of Oran High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2013. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau.
Marc is a 2009 graduate of Perryville High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from SEMO in 2014 and a master's degree in athletic administration/activities from William Woods University in 2017. He is first through fourth grade physical education teacher at Southeast Elementary School in Sikeston, Missouri.
A Feb. 5 wedding is planned at Guardian Angel Church in Oran.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.