All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsNovember 27, 2021

Mangels-Jannin

Kent and Teal Mangels of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kirstie Lynn of Oran, to Marc Phillip Jannin of Perryville, Missouri. He is the son of Darrell and Norma Jannin of Perryville. Kirstie is a 2009 graduate of Oran High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2013. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau...

Kirstie Mangels and Marc Jannin
Kirstie Mangels and Marc Jannin

Kent and Teal Mangels of Oran, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kirstie Lynn of Oran, to Marc Phillip Jannin of Perryville, Missouri. He is the son of Darrell and Norma Jannin of Perryville.

Kirstie is a 2009 graduate of Oran High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2013. She is a registered nurse with SoutheastHEALTH in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Marc is a 2009 graduate of Perryville High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from SEMO in 2014 and a master's degree in athletic administration/activities from William Woods University in 2017. He is first through fourth grade physical education teacher at Southeast Elementary School in Sikeston, Missouri.

A Feb. 5 wedding is planned at Guardian Angel Church in Oran.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy