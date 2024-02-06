Mangels -- Surface

Steve and Kathy Mangels of Oak Ridge announce the engagement of their daughter Lindsey Mangels to Glen Surface. He is the son of Charles and Patsy Surface of Bell City, Missouri.
Lindsey is a 2010 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and a 2015 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. She works for the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University.
Glen is a 2011 graduate of Bell City High School. He works at Unilever Corp. in Sikeston, Missouri.
An April 29 wedding is planned at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri.
