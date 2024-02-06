All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EngagementsFebruary 5, 2017

Mangels -- Surface

Steve and Kathy Mangels of Oak Ridge announce the engagement of their daughter Lindsey Mangels to Glen Surface. He is the son of Charles and Patsy Surface of Bell City, Missouri. Lindsey is a 2010 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and a 2015 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. She works for the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University...

Glen Surface and Lindsey Mangels
Glen Surface and Lindsey Mangels

Steve and Kathy Mangels of Oak Ridge announce the engagement of their daughter Lindsey Mangels to Glen Surface. He is the son of Charles and Patsy Surface of Bell City, Missouri.

Lindsey is a 2010 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and a 2015 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. She works for the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Glen is a 2011 graduate of Bell City High School. He works at Unilever Corp. in Sikeston, Missouri.

An April 29 wedding is planned at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple Creek, Missouri.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy