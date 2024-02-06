Lynn - Kebel

Danny and Tammy Lynn of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Cape Girardeau, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lorrin Alicia Lynn of Alkmaar, The Netherlands, formerly of Cape Girardeau to Nick Kebel of Alkmaar. He is the son of Roland Kebel and Kathleen Worwood, both of Alkmaar.

Lorrin is a 2006 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and a master's degree in Accountancy from the Umiversity of Missouri-Columbia in 2010 and 2011 respectively. She previously worked for KPMC LLP in New York and Amsterdam in the audit practice. Currently she is head of External Reporting and IFRS Reporting for VEON, a NASDAQ-listed telecommunications digital operator, headquartered in Amsterdam.