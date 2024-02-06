Lynn - Kebel

Danny and Tammy Lynn of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Cape Girardeau, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lorrin Alicia Lynn of Alkmaar, The Netherlands, formerly of Cape Girardeau to Nick Kebel of Alkmaar. He is the son of Roland Kebel and Kathleen Worwood, both of Alkmaar.
Lorrin is a 2006 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy and a master's degree in Accountancy from the Umiversity of Missouri-Columbia in 2010 and 2011 respectively. She previously worked for KPMC LLP in New York and Amsterdam in the audit practice. Currently she is head of External Reporting and IFRS Reporting for VEON, a NASDAQ-listed telecommunications digital operator, headquartered in Amsterdam.
Nick is a 2005 graduate of Willem Blaeu High School in Alkmaar. He has a diploma as a professional chef and is a licensed welder. Since 2014, Nick is a sales advisor for luxury kitchens and bathrooms at Grando Kitchens and Bathrooms in Zaandam, the Netherlands.
The couple will be married in a civil ceremony to be held Thursday, May 25, at Alkmaar City Hall with a symbolic wedding ceremony and celebration to be held in October 2023 at the villa, Borgo de Castelvecchio in Tuscany, Italy. The couple will reside in Alkmaar following a honeymoon in the Budva Riviera in Montenegro.