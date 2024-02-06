Lynch-LeGrand

Ladonna Lynch of Cape Girardeau and Paul Lynch of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Halle Nicole Lynch of Cape Girardeau to Nicholas John LeGrand of Benton, Missouri. He is the son of Donnie and Gera LeGrand of Benton.
Halle received a Bachelor of Social Work in 2018 from Southeast Missouri State University. She went on to receive her Master of Social Work in 2019 from Missouri State University. She is an elementary school teacher in St. Louis.
Nick received a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training in 2018 from Lindenwood University. He went on to receive his Master of Athletic Training in 2020 from Missouri State University. He is an athletic trainer at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis.
An Oct. 9 wedding is planned at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, Missouri.
