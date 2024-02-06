Lueder-Bock

Rick and Barbara Lueder of Egypt Mills announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Michelle Lueder, to Eric Paul Bock, both of Fruitland. He is the son of Gary and Donna Bock of Jackson.
Emily is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a minor in health care administration from Southeast Missouri State University. She is an account executive for VanLeuven Communications.
Eric is a 2005 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a mechanical designer for Bilfinger Engineering.
A June 27 wedding at Knollcrest in Jackson is planned.
