All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
engagementsMarch 28, 2020
Lueder-Bock
Rick and Barbara Lueder of Egypt Mills announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Michelle Lueder, to Eric Paul Bock, both of Fruitland. He is the son of Gary and Donna Bock of Jackson. Emily is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a minor in health care administration from Southeast Missouri State University. She is an account executive for VanLeuven Communications...
Emily Lueder and Eric Bock
Emily Lueder and Eric Bock

Rick and Barbara Lueder of Egypt Mills announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Michelle Lueder, to Eric Paul Bock, both of Fruitland. He is the son of Gary and Donna Bock of Jackson.

Emily is a 2011 graduate of Jackson High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a minor in health care administration from Southeast Missouri State University. She is an account executive for VanLeuven Communications.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Eric is a 2005 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology from Southeast Missouri State University. He is a mechanical designer for Bilfinger Engineering.

A June 27 wedding at Knollcrest in Jackson is planned.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
engagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
engagementsJune 10
Glastetter - Nall
engagementsApr. 22
Compass-Ryan
engagementsFeb. 25
Lynn - Kebel

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Morton-Bollinger
engagementsDec. 3
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
engagementsSep. 3
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
engagementsAug. 6
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
engagementsMay 28
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
engagementsApr. 30
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
engagementsMar. 19
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
engagementsMar. 12
McLeod-Moore
Schwettman-Belcik
engagementsMar. 5
Schwettman-Belcik
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy