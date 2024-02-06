Lowry -- Seiler

Mary Lowry of Jackson announces the engagement of her daughter Rachel Lowry to Jarett Seiler, both of Jackson. He is the son of Bill Seiler of Benton, Missouri, and the late Karen Seiler.
Rachel is a 2005 graduate of Jackson High School and a 2011 graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy. She works at Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau.
Jarrett is a 1998 graduate of Kelly High School and a 2006 graduate of the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. He works at Heartland Veterinary Care in Jackson.
A Sept. 23 wedding is planned at Old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau.
