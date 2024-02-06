All sections
Engagements
October 29, 2017

Lincoln -- Crader

Todd and Sandy Lincoln of Glenallen announce the engagement of their daughter, Betsy Lincoln of Glenallen, to Matt Crader of Burfordville. He is the son of Val and Sonny Crader of Burfordville. Betsy is studying education at Southeast Missouri State University. She is employed by Dr. Courtney Beussink at Beussink Family Dentistry in Marble Hill, Missouri...

Matt Crader and Betsy Lincoln
Matt Crader and Betsy Lincoln

Todd and Sandy Lincoln of Glenallen announce the engagement of their daughter, Betsy Lincoln of Glenallen, to Matt Crader of Burfordville. He is the son of Val and Sonny Crader of Burfordville.

Betsy is studying education at Southeast Missouri State University. She is employed by Dr. Courtney Beussink at Beussink Family Dentistry in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Matt is a 2015 graduate from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's degree in business. He is employed at Crader's Distributing in Marble Hill.

The couple will be married Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Marble Hill.

Engagements
