Layton -- Johnson

John and Mary Sue Layton of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ann Layton, to Kendall James Johnson, both of St. Louis. He is the son of James and Kathy Johnson of Williamsburg, Missouri.

Jennifer received a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine art and a writing certificate from Saint Louis University, a Bachelor of Science degree from Southeast Missouri State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Barnes Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing. She is a nurse in the medical intensive care unit at Barnes Jewish Hospital and in the operating room at the VA Medical Center, Cochran Division.