All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EngagementsSeptember 17, 2017

Layton -- Johnson

John and Mary Sue Layton of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ann Layton, to Kendall James Johnson, both of St. Louis. He is the son of James and Kathy Johnson of Williamsburg, Missouri. Jennifer received a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine art and a writing certificate from Saint Louis University, a Bachelor of Science degree from Southeast Missouri State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Barnes Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing. ...

Kendall Johnson and Jennifer Layton
Kendall Johnson and Jennifer Layton

John and Mary Sue Layton of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ann Layton, to Kendall James Johnson, both of St. Louis. He is the son of James and Kathy Johnson of Williamsburg, Missouri.

Jennifer received a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine art and a writing certificate from Saint Louis University, a Bachelor of Science degree from Southeast Missouri State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Barnes Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing. She is a nurse in the medical intensive care unit at Barnes Jewish Hospital and in the operating room at the VA Medical Center, Cochran Division.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kendall received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from General Motors Institute. He is a mechanical engineer at DRS Sustainment Systems in St. Louis.

An Oct. 20 wedding is planned in Cape Girardeau.

Story Tags
Engagements
Advertisement
Related
EngagementsOct. 19
Burdin - Burger
EngagementsJuly 6
Glastetter - Carpenter
EngagementsJune 10, 2023
Glastetter - Nall
EngagementsApr. 22, 2023
Compass-Ryan

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lynn - Kebel
EngagementsFeb. 25, 2023
Lynn - Kebel
Morton-Bollinger
EngagementsDec. 3, 2022
Morton-Bollinger
Hopkins-Hall
EngagementsSep. 3, 2022
Hopkins-Hall
Bauman-Emmons
EngagementsAug. 6, 2022
Bauman-Emmons
Cramsey-Wells
EngagementsMay 28, 2022
Cramsey-Wells
Anders-Mayberry
EngagementsApr. 30, 2022
Anders-Mayberry
Waggener-McDonald
EngagementsMar. 19, 2022
Waggener-McDonald
McLeod-Moore
EngagementsMar. 12, 2022
McLeod-Moore
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy