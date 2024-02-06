Lappe - Thomas

Tom and Pam Lappe of Oak Ridge announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Lappe, to Brett Thomas. He is the son of David and Holly Thomas of Oak Ridge.
Amanda is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She received a Master of Occupational Therapy from Maryville University in 2017. She is an occupational therapist at SSM Health Homeward Bound in St. Louis.
Brett is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He received a Bachelor of Accountancy from Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville in 2015 and became a certified public accountant in 2017. He recently became partner for Brown and Thomas LLC in Jackson.
A Nov. 3 wedding is planned at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Old Appleton.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.