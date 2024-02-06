All sections
EngagementsApril 20, 2019

Landgraf - LaBrier

Robert and Jane Landgraf Jr., announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Jane Landgraf, to Virgil Michael LaBrier, both of Jackson. He is the son of Joyce LaBrier and the late Virgil LaBrier. Amanda is parts manager at Protech Diesel Repair. Mike is owner of Protech Diesel Repair and LaBrier Investments...

Amanda Landgraf and Mike LaBrier
Amanda Landgraf and Mike LaBrier

Robert and Jane Landgraf Jr., announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Jane Landgraf, to Virgil Michael LaBrier, both of Jackson. He is the son of Joyce LaBrier and the late Virgil LaBrier.

Amanda is parts manager at Protech Diesel Repair.

Mike is owner of Protech Diesel Repair and LaBrier Investments.

An April 27 wedding is planned in Pocahontas.

Engagements

