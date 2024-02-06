Landgraf - LaBrier

Robert and Jane Landgraf Jr., announce the engagement of their daughter, Amanda Jane Landgraf, to Virgil Michael LaBrier, both of Jackson. He is the son of Joyce LaBrier and the late Virgil LaBrier.
Amanda is parts manager at Protech Diesel Repair.
Mike is owner of Protech Diesel Repair and LaBrier Investments.
An April 27 wedding is planned in Pocahontas.
