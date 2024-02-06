Landewee - Bohnsack

Brad and Rene Landewee of Leopold, Missouri, announce the engagement of their daughter, Abby Landewee to John Bohnsack. He is the son of Joe and Patty Bohnsack of Leopold.

Abby is a 2011 graduate of Leopold High School. She will receive her Doctorate of Pharmacy from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy. She works as a pharmacy student intern at Walgreens Pharmacy in Alton, Illinois and part-time as a pharmacy student intern at Medicenter Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau.